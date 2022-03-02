Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.010-$8.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.62 billion-$52.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.38 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($56.18) to €55.00 ($61.80) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.33.

BAYRY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 500,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,433. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.06, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

