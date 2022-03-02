Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) shares rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 2.11 and last traded at 2.09. Approximately 14,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,232,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.94.

BODY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.80.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is 4.05.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

