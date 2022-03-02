Beacon 24-Hour Volume Tops $5,558.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $752,238.12 and approximately $5,558.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000957 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00016578 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

