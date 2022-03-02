Beacon Financial Group Buys Shares of 1,612 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. 46,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

