Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after acquiring an additional 235,271 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,031 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. 67,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day moving average of $69.95. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

