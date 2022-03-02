Beacon Financial Group Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.8% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,752 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,475 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,709,452. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.