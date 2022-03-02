Beacon Financial Group Purchases 266 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cigna were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after buying an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $669,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,225 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Cigna by 26.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,697,000 after purchasing an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,312 shares of company stock worth $3,507,624. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,926. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.35.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

