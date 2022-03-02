Beacon Financial Group Purchases 456 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PPL were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of PPL by 371.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of PPL by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 166,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,780,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in PPL by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,961. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.10.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

