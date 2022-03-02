Beacon Financial Group Sells 145 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Beacon Financial Group cut its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 37.2% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.33. 34,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.