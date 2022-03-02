Beam (BEAM) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beam has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $42.12 million and $30.09 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 108,733,320 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

