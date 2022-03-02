Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS.

Shares of BEAM opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.37. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.34 and a twelve month high of $138.52.

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

