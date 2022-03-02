Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Posts Earnings Results

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEAM. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

