Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200-day moving average is $84.37. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $56.34 and a 1-year high of $138.52.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.14.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

