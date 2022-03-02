Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,755. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after buying an additional 1,323,224 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 37.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,239,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,650,000 after buying an additional 338,366 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

