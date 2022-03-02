Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,732. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.21 and its 200-day moving average is $231.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

