Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $700,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 141.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.35. 80,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.