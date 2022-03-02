Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.77 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in McKesson by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.99. 12,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $169.75 and a 52 week high of $282.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.07.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

