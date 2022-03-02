Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $283,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROKU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.62.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $74,408,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $8.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.25. 275,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,913,165. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.91.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

