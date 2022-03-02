Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $522,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Catherine A. O’callaghan sold 72,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $1,478,088.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,314,376. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

F has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

