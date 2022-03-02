Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. 120,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,851,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $65.31 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $206.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.09.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

