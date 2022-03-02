Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,142 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
