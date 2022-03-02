Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,142 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,142 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,774. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.