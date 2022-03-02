BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given New $300.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $334.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.60.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $216.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.96 and its 200-day moving average is $304.15. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $194.50 and a 1 year high of $426.56.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 1.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.