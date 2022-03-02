BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BELLUS Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BELLUS Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BELLUS Health from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.
BLU stock opened at C$8.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$870.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.74.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.
