Berenberg Bank Downgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Hold

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.80.

Swiss Re stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Swiss Re has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $27.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.14.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

