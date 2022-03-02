Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.49) price objective on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.43) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.96) to GBX 340 ($4.56) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QinetiQ Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.45).

LON QQ opened at GBX 292 ($3.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 266.37. QinetiQ Group has a twelve month low of GBX 236 ($3.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.40 ($4.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

