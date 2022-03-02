Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HUM. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 15 ($0.20) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Shares of LON:HUM opened at GBX 14.65 ($0.20) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £57.53 million and a P/E ratio of -18.31. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.55 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 24 ($0.32). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other Hummingbird Resources news, insider Daniel E. Betts purchased 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($32,268.89). Also, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £5,500 ($7,379.58).

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.