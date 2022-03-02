Berenberg Bank Trims Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Target Price to €62.00

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €72.00 ($80.90) to €62.00 ($69.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Basf from €80.00 ($89.89) to €76.50 ($85.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Basf from €62.00 ($69.66) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Basf from €79.00 ($88.76) to €76.00 ($85.39) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. Basf has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

