Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkeley Lights Inc. is a Digital Cell Biology company. It focuses on development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. Berkeley Lights Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair cut Berkeley Lights from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $7.57 on Tuesday. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 30.99% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 69.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

