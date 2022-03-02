Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.48% from the company’s previous close.

BBY has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE:BBY opened at $97.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

