Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $102.00 price objective on the technology retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Best Buy has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel capabilities as well as investments in new membership program, technology, advertising and health strategy. The company posted better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year over year. Best Buy expects to continue gaining from consumers’ heightened dependency on technology. These apart, the company’s strong supply-chain expertise, flexible store operating model and the ability to shift quickly to the digital mode constantly support its performance. Notably, management raised enterprise comparable sales growth view for fiscal 2022. However, soft projections for the fourth quarter, and the ongoing supply chain issues as well as rising shipping costs are conceens.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

NYSE BBY traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $99.56. The stock had a trading volume of 72,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,910. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.91.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

