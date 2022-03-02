B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 86.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

Shares of NYSE:BGS traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,597. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

