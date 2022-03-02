B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.31. 2,373,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.71.

BGS has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in B&G Foods by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 117,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in B&G Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in B&G Foods by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

