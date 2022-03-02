BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.40 Million

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will post $518.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

3 Stocks Set to Double
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BGC Partners by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 573,001 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 2,161,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.