BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $518.40 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) will post $518.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $519.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $517.80 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $567.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BGC Partners.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. BGC Partners had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 44.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BGCP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BGC Partners by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 51,774 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 781,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 573,001 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 15,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 814,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 2,161,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85. BGC Partners has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

About BGC Partners (Get Rating)

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.