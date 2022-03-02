BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BGSF. TheStreet raised BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

BGSF stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $146.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in BGSF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 1,624.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BGSF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

