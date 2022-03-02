BIDR Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.74 million and $85.47 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BIDR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.59 or 0.06780269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,320.31 or 0.99616836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00044339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00047282 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002746 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for BIDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIDR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.