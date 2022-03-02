BiFi Reaches Market Cap of $6.44 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. BiFi has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $48,292.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BiFi has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.60 or 0.00191395 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001005 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00025189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.14 or 0.00350608 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00054796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007963 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

