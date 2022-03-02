BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,656,000 after purchasing an additional 711,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,940,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $21.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Bank of America decreased their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. upgraded BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

