BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

BLFS stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $464,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,702 shares of company stock worth $5,752,031. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at $1,417,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.