BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.99.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $27,755.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,702 shares of company stock worth $5,752,031. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 199.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

