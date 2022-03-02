Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.3 days.
Shares of Bitcoin Group stock opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.91.
Bitcoin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
