BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BJ opened at $63.38 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.12.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,008,000 after purchasing an additional 150,409 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 54,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

