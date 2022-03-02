Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BLKB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $60.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

