BlackRock Inc. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 386,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,379 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 260.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the second quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 328.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 98,459 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,015 and have sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

REPH opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.62. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 199.98% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on REPH. StockNews.com began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

