BlackRock Inc. Makes New $826,000 Investment in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 80,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RNW stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. ReNew Energy Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.
Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
