BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,980 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BLK opened at $714.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $827.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $881.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.