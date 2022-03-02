BlackRock Inc. Purchases 25,332 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 849.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 204.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 432,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125,745 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.12.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

