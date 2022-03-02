BlackRock Inc. Sells 544 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $195.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

