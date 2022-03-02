BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,502,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Unity Bancorp by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Unity Bancorp news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $57,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 5,792 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $169,937.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,291 shares of company stock worth $467,155. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.38. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

