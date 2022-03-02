BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.09

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as low as $12.30. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 85,143 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 91.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 55,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 76.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 143,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

