BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.09

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and traded as low as $12.30. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 85,143 shares traded.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)
BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.
