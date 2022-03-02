Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $40.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the highest is $53.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $21.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $192.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $212.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $353.77 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $546.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,336,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,632,000 after acquiring an additional 138,860 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,082,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BPMC traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. 569,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,554. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $117.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.34.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

